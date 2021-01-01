LG PuriCare 360-Degree Single Air Purifier with Clean Booster, ThinQ Wi-Fi and Voice Control (AS330DWR0), 310 sq. ft, White

AHAM Verified and CADR rated to effectively clean air of a medium to large space in your home or office up to 310 sq. ft. for a fresher, cleaner atmosphere. A unique purification method promotes 360 degrees of clean air delivery, including areas low to the ground where infants and toddlers can reap the rewards. The Clean Booster delivers clean air farther and ensures more even distribution with 55-degree tilt and 70-degree rotation. Powerful Filtration System with Advanced True HEPA Filter - One multi-filter captures up to 99.97% of 6 different types of particles including ultra-fine dust and odors The PM 1.0 Sensor detects contaminants one microns or smaller in diameter for effective filtration. The intelligent LED indicator system changes color as the indoor air quality improves. Quiet as a Whisper - operates at whisper-quiet sound levels as low as 25 decibels. LG ThinQ Technology - using the free LG ThinQ app you can check your home’s air quality readings and adjust key features, even when you’re not at home