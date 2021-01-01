Pure Wall Sconce by Intueri Light - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (W1-1LU-BBBB)

Advertisement
Designed with a focus on elegant form and shape, the Pure Wall Sconce created by Intueri Light heightens the sophistication in ones home in the ideal balance of form and function. Versatile in its compact form, the piece mounts elegantly to ones walls in a clean circular backplate. Evoking mid-century modern visuals, a stem and joint construction presents an eye-pleasing composition of shapes. A hand-blown glass globe rests atop a low-profile holder; it radiates a clean, glare-free ambient glow. Shape: Exposed Bulb. Color: Brass. Finish: Brushed Brass