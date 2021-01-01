Trademark Fine Art 'Pure White Rose' Wooden Wall Art Art by Cora Niele

Artist: Cora NieleSubject: FloralStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Wood Slat Art This ready to hang, hardwood art piece features the delicately overlapping petals of a white rose. Growing up in her father's photo studio with cameras and photos everywhere around, Cora absorbed both the technical and esthetical side of photography from a very young age. After high school she did a master in floral design as well as, out of love and interest for art and history, an academic study cultural sciences. About ten years ago, she got the chance to combine her interests and skills in a company of her own. She started with botanical and garden photography, but over the years her work developed steadily into digital fine art with more abstract designs. Her current work ranges from atmospheric still lifes in natural light to intricate, technically sophisticated digital fusions, all based on self-shot photographic images. She is inspired by natural, organic shapes. Creating evocative images that distance us from the daily grind, for a moment, is what drives her. Artwork is digitally printed with high end UV inks directly onto natural hardwood planks that have been primed white for a more vibrant, colorful image. This pleasant, real wood piece highlights the texture of the wood creating a truly unique piece of art with no two pieces looking alike. The artwork arrives unframed and is ready to hang with wall hanger already installed to the back. Whether it's a contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional style decor, Trademark Fine Art offers a variety of high-quality, carefully built wall art that will surely complement any style. We provide an abundance of art themes that range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes. With an assortment of sizes and styles such as Framed, Matted Framed, Panel, Aluminum, Wood Canvas or other mediums, our art will certainly bring excitement to any area of your home. From the bedroom, to the living room, or even the office, Trademark Fine Art makes professionally handcrafted, ready to hang wall decor that will be admired for years to come!IMPORTANT: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products. Trademark Fine Art is committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous Quality Control process. Trademark Fine Art is a registered trademark protected by U.S. Trademark law and will be vigorously defended.