From crate&barrel
Pure Linen Natural Standard Pillowcase Pair
Advertisement
Our pure linen pillowcases create a nighttime oasis. Woven of 100% linen in a creamy, naturally beautiful hue, the airy and breathable chambray cases naturally regulate temperature, keeping sleepers cool in warm weather and warm in cooler months. Our luxurious-yet-durable linen pillowcase pair is a Crate & Barrel exclusive. Bed pillows also available. 100% linen Softens with washing Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; warm iron as needed Do not bleach or dry clean Made in Portugal