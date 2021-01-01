Beekman 1802 Pure Goat Milk Bath & BodyCollection

Discover the goat milk goodness of Beekman 1802 with this four-piece collection of Pure Goat Milk products, perfect for new Beekman 1802 neighbors and longtime neighbors alike! All four products are formulated with high concentrations of goat milk and natural botanical ingredients; plus, they are sulfate-, paraben-, petroleum-, and phosphate-free.



The triple milled Goat Milk Bar Soap creates a rich lather that gently cleanses without stripping the skin. Goat Milk Whipped Body Cream contains mango butter, aloe, and fruit extracts that help soften and moisturize skin. Goat Milk Facial Cleansing Wipes are made with spring water CoQ10 and other natural botanicals that help hydrate and refresh the feel of skin. Goat Milk Lip Balm nourishes even the driest lips with shea butter, coconut oil, and sunflower oil.



How do I use it: Gently massage bar soap to cleanse body. Rinse thoroughly. To create an exceptionally rich lather, use with a loofah. Massage desired amount of body cream from neck to toes, concentrating on dry areas such as elbows and knees. Gently apply wipe over eyelids, face, and neck, avoiding direct contact with the eye. Apply lip balm to lips as needed.



From Beekman 1802.



