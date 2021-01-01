Pure Garden Solar 72' LED String Lights - 200 LED Lights - White

The Solar Powered LED String Lights by Pure Garden are ideal for lighting up your garden, patio, porch, gate, balcony, lawn, shrubs or trees. The 72-foot-long strand features 200 bright LED light bulbs with two lighting mode options - steady and flashing. Illuminating your outdoor space has never been easier - no electricity, extension cords, or wiring is required. These versatile lights are recharged by the solar panel during the day under direct sunlight and turn on automatically at dusk and off at dawn. They are perfect for both indoor and outdoor party events too!