From trademark global
Trademark Global Pure Garden LED Solar Classic Glass Pathway Lights, Set of 6 (50-20)
Advertisement
Gorgeous outdoor lighting powered by the sun is an Eco-friendly, cost efficient, and hassle free way to illuminate your walkways, gardens and more. The weather resistant LED Solar Classic Glass Pathway Lights by Pure Garden are charged by the sun during the day, and automatically turn on at night..LED.4.5 " X 4.5" X 15".Solar Powered.Rechargeable AA battery.⚠ WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.Lantern.Solar Pathway Lights