Honey Candles Pure Beeswax 2" Round Votives - Blue- Set of 18, 1 EA, 18 Piece

Made with 100Percent pure canadian beeswax, and colored with all natural, environmentally-friendly dyes. A wonderful, warm glow that mimics the light of the sun makes for a fantastic votive This box of 18 candles comes in a special 100Percent recycled kraft paper and can be reused and recycled For centuries, votive candles have been used to uplift the soul in spiritual ceremonies around the world. For such experiences, there are few choices better than pure beeswax candles Honey Candles products are coloured with environmentally-friendly dyes. Non-hazardous and non-carcinogenic, our beeswax candles are also solvent free, and free of harmful chemicals like naphthalene Burns: 15-16 hours. Environmentally-friendly, handmade with all natural and toxin-free ingredients. Made in canada