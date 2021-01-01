PURE AloeCare Organic Aloe Vitality Hydrating Lotion, Light and Easily Absorbed, Penetrates Skin's Barrier to Supply Long Lasting Moisture and Nutrients, 2.8 oz (80g)

Aloe Hydrating Lotion penetrates deep into your skin to provide a moisture barrier that lasts throughout the day. Perfect to apply in the morning under your makeup to quench your skin's thirst The Aloe Hydrating Lotion locks in moisture allowing your make up to reamin in place longer. Your dry face will no longer suck up the make up - this also keeps your pore cleaner, which in turn helps to reduce pore size Aloe Hydrating Lotion locks in moisture to restore softness, smoothness and hydration. Skin hydration helps to reduce aging For Best results use the full line of Pure AloeCare Skin products. When used together they help to maximize effectiveness and results. **Satisfaction Guaranteed** Made with organically grown aloe vera. No added color or fragrance. No animal testing. Made with proprietary aloe vera processing technology from the U.S.A.