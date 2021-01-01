Ella Pure 66 in. x 36 in. Acrylic Left Drain Rectangular Alcove Infusion Microbubble Air Bath Bathtub in White

The Ella pure extra deep bathtubs clean-line design features a durable high-gloss acrylic material with wide panoramic glass front, LED lights, 118- micro jet air massage, and infusion microbubble therapy for a relaxing effect that offers many added benefits to your bathing experience. Enjoy a revitalizing experience with the unique infusion microbubble therapy system to experience the rejuvenating benefits of microbubbles to soothe and exfoliate your skin. Infusion microbubble therapy helps relax your muscles, while simultaneously stimulating the production of endorphins in your body. Relax in harmony as billions of tiny bubbles whirl around your body to help you rest and unwind. Feel your muscles release built up tension as billions of tiny bubbles burst to help clean and hydrate your skin. Sit back and relax as your bath transforms into a soothing cloud of tiny bubbles that help to moisturize, soften, restore and exfoliate your skin. Relax in harmony with the infusion microbubble system as the 118- micro air jets work their magic to provide you with a soft tissue massage that aids in relieving pain, soothes the body, helps with muscle relaxation, strengthens your immune system and improves oxygen flow throughout the body. Enjoy your bath in elegance and style with this unique alcove bathtub. Color: White.