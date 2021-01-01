From infinity instruments
Infinity Instruments Pure 13 in. Wall Clock
The Infinity Instruments Pure 13 in. Wall Clock is keeping it old school. This classic clock is great for the office or home. It has bold, simple-to-read numbers and a bright red second hand to help keep track of the days.About Infinity InstrumentsWhen you need a clock for your home, Infinity Instruments offers infinite possibilities of high style at great prices. Located in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Infinity manufactures a huge selection of decorative clocks for both indoor and outdoor use. You can find clocks designed to make a bold statement in today's larger scale living areas, as well as clocks that tuck easily onto a shelf, desk, or table.Infinity clock faces range from 10 to 38 inches and come in a dazzling array of traditional, contemporary, retro, and thematic styles, even handmade glass clocks from Italy