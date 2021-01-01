Blueair Blue Pure 121 Air Purifier with Allergen and Odor Remover, Washable Pre-Filter, White/ Blue/ Black

Fresh air never looked so good. Bringing a customized splash of color to your living space, this air cleaning powerhouse fits into any home environment. With a simplified and user friendly one-button control, select your fan speed (low, medium, or high) and let the Blueair Blue Pure 121 take care of allergy causing pollutants and odors. Armed with three stages of filtration; colorful washable prefilter, particle and activated carbon your household particles don’t stand a chance. Clean your air and create the best breathing space possible for you and your family (including the furry pet family members). All Blue Pure units come with a 1-year warranty by Blueair’s award winning Customer Service team, simply register your new unit to extend to a 2-year warranty. Color: White/ Blue/ Black.