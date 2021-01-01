From moldex
Moldex Pura-Fit PlugStation Earplug Dispenser, Cordless, 33NRR, Bright Green, 500 Pairs | MLX6845
Advertisement
Choose Pura-Fit and get excellent hearing protection from industrial-environment noise. Long, tapered-bullet design simplifies insertion while providing a more comfortable fit. Smooth, soft foam ensures irritation-free use. PVC-free. PlugStation Dispenser. Corded/Cordless: Cordless; Shape: Bullet; Material(s): Foam; Noise Reduction Rate (NRR): 33 dB. Moldex Pura-Fit PlugStation Earplug Dispenser, Cordless, 33NRR, Bright Green, 500 Pairs | MLX6845