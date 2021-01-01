From bestar

Bestar Pur Bark Gray Queen Murphy Bed | 26888-47

Description

Combining style and convenience, Pur by Bestar is the perfect solution to furnished condos, lofts, studios, guest’s rooms and home offices. The collection brings multi functionality to a single room. The kit comprises a queen wall bed and a 25“ storage unit. The mechanism provides simplified assembly of the Wall Bed. Increased comfort due to Euroslat mattress support system. Simple and safe dual piston system makes opening and closing user-friendly. Easy to use; use the handle to pull the bed towards you to lower the bed and flip the leg down onto the floor. Accommodates a standard queen mattress up to 12“ thick and weighing at least 70 lbs. Maximum dimensions of the mattress are 60“ X 80“. Mattress not included; Box spring not required. Front panel is installed as one of the last steps making the mounting to studs in a wall much easier. The minimum height required of the ceiling is 91 in. Clearance of 9. 4“ under the bed when it is open. Bed when opened will require a clearance of 101“. The storage unit has 2 fixed and 3 adjustable shelves to maximize your options. Shaker-inspired trim and metal handles on wall bed. Assembly required. Easy to install. Wall bed : 64. 6“ (W) x 20. 3“ (D) x 89. 1“ (H). 25‘‘ storage unit : 25“ (W) x 18. 2“ (D) x 83. 7“ (H). Bestar Pur Bark Gray Queen Murphy Bed | 26888-47

