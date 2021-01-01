JW Pet Puppy Teether Dog Toy is designed to provide your puppy with some teething relief! This precious purple snail is made of a soft, textured rubber that massages sore gums. While it’s gentle on gums, it’s tough enough to stand up to plenty of play. This toy is paw-fect for a game of toss and fetch because it delivers an erratic bounce path that’s sure to keep your little one on her toes. Not only will she be able to get some of the relief she needs, but she’ll also get to have fun, too!