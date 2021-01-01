Bobbi Panter Puppy For Dogs, 1 gal bottle

Bobbi Panter Pet Products Natural Puppy Shampoo 1 gallon (Pack of 1)Bobbi Panter Natural Puppy Shampoo is gentle, tear free formula that is made with Milk Protein, Jasmine, Sunflower Extract, Wheat Protein, Rosemary and Chamomile to soothe puppies and their sensitive skin. Bobbi Panter created Bobbi Panter Pet Products out of love for her own dog, Bobo. All natural ingredients. Custom formulas developed and owned by Bobbi Panter. Salt free, tear free and solves specific skin and coat problems. High in essential oils that actually penetrate the skin and fur. Rinses fast-dries fast. Won't wash off topical flea treatments. Safe for cats, puppies & kittens of all ages. Even newborns.