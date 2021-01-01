From ethical pet
Ethical Pet Pup Treads & Rope Tough Dog Chew Toy, Color Varies, 4-in
Get the good times rolling with the Ethical Pet Pup Treads & Rope Dog Toy. This cute combo toy features a durable rubber tire attached to a rope for some rollicking rolling, chewing and tug of war games with your fuzzy sweetie. Raised treads on the tire and the attached textured Dental Ropes massage teeth and gums for a healthy mouth and extra satisfying chewing. There’s even a hollow inside where you can hide treats or peanut butter for added fun!