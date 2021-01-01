Puntos Suspensivos Wall Clock by Nomon - Color: Red (PSI004R)

Nomons Puntos Suspensivos Wall Clock showcases a minimal piece that will enhance a modern home. An excellent wall dÃ©cor option that can be placed in a variety of rooms that is functional as well. Features sleek steel hands that are surrounded by rectangular time signals as if the pieces are floating. Available in either a 4 or 12 time signal display. Nomon creates innovative clocks and furniture that combine purpose and prestige. Under the guidance of designer JosÃ© MarÃ­a Reina, the Barcelona-based company produces luxury items from exceptional materials including natural walnut and marble. Each piece is handmade and finished with a jewelers precision, ensuring their quality as tomorrows design icons. Color: Red.