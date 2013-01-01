Punk LED Pendant Light by Modern Forms - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (PD-24610-BK)

The Punk LED Pendant Light by Modern Forms brings sleek aluminum and hand-blown etched opal glass together to form a streamlined sphere that instantly captures attention. At once sophisticated and edgy, the globe-shaped shade houses an integrated LED lamping for ample energy-efficient light. When illuminated, the fixtures glow pours from beneath the contrasting metal to create a mesmerizing display. While minimal enough for a variety of spaces, this fixture never conforms to an average dÃ©cor. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Shape: Globe. Color: Black. Finish: Black