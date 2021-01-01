Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Personalized Cinnamon Candle Jar

Personalize with 1 line of text Cinnamon scent includes warm, spicy notes of fresh ground cinnamon18 oz. glass candle jar with silver lidFeatures highly fragranced double wick- for even burn and fragrance performancePremium marbled wax with long lasting fragrances with essential oilsPlease do not leave candle burning unattendedBurn time 80 hoursPoured in the USA The Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Personalized Candle Jar is the perfect home décor piece for any room in your home this fall season. Available in multiple scents. Please Note: There may be slight imperfections and some pieces may have slight differences in the wax. Wax slightly contracts and expands with the environments temperature which will sometimes cause the wax to pull away from the surface of your glass jar. This movement can result in a bubbled appearance. Once your candle is lit the wax will begin to warm and expand and these bubbles you may see from the outside of the jar will disappear.