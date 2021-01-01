Buy the Pumpkin Paper Quilling Craft Kit by Creatology™ Halloween at Michaels. This paper quilling kit by Creatology will be a great project for your little one this Halloween. This paper quilling kit by Creatology will be a great project for your little one this Halloween. It will create a fun piece of artwork for them to display after they are finished. Details: Orange 35 pieces Makes 1 project Requires 30 minutes Requires glue and scissors (not included) For ages 6 and upContents: 30 quilling papers 2 wiggle eyes 1 paper card 1 bamboo stick 1 baker's twine | Pumpkin Paper Quilling Craft Kit by Creatology™ Halloween | Michaels®