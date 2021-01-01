From andrew lee
Pumpkin Designer Set Of 6 Coasters
Advertisement
Features:In trend designer artworkGood for all kitchensMachine washable100% Cotton face soft touchProduct Type: Tea TowelPattern: PatternedTexture: WaffleColor: Orange/WhitePrimary Material: CottonHeat Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesSeason: FallHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayMachine Washable: YesProduct Care: Pieces Included: Design: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USACase Pack Quantity: Spefications:Certifications: YesCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Length - Longer Edge: 25Overall Width - Shorter Edge: 16Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes