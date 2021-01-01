From fun express
Pumpkin Carving Kit, Craft Supplies, Misc Bulk Craft Accessories, Bulk Craft Accessories, Halloween, 6 Pieces, Multicolor
Advertisement
6 Pieces per blistercard, 6 blistercards per unit. Share the fun Halloween tradition of carving pumpkins with your family and friends. The right tools can make for a better pumpkin carving experience. Start Halloween decorations with homemade jack-o’-lanterns made with this Pumpkin Carving Kit for kids ages 4 and up. A safer alternative to kitchen knives, this kit makes it easier for kids to join in on making jack-o-lanterns. Plastic. 6" x 8" (6 kits per unit) Includes: scoop, 4 1/2" x 2 1/2"; knives, 4 3/4" and 5 1/4"; poker, 3"; ghost spinner knife, 3"; light, 2 3/4" diam. Requires 3 "AAA batteries, not included.