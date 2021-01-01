Oster Pulverizing Power Blender – 800 Watts

The Oster Pulverizing Power Blender with High-Speed Motor is perfect for creating delicious and nutritious smoothies, frozen drinks, sauces, and more. This blender features a premium metallic finish, and a powerful 800-watt motor with ice-crushing power. It effortlessly takes ice from cubed to crushed in seconds. Its durable 6-cup Boroclass glass jar is thermal shock-resistant, shatter-resistant, and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. This versatile Oster blender has a Crush Pro 4 stainless steel blade, as well as 8 speeds (including Stir, Mix, Chop, Blend, Liquify, Puree, and Pulse) to easily pulverize and chop a wide variety of ingredients for all your kitchen needs. It includes a convenient 2-ounce filler cap that has built-in markings for easy measuring and pouring of ingredients. This blender is built to last. It is designed with an all-metal drive for increased durability and also comes with a 3-year satisfaction guarantee.