From bluesound
Bluesound Pulse Mini 2i Compact Wireless Multi-Room Smart Speaker with Bluetooth - Black - Compatible with Alexa and Siri (Pulse Mini 2i BLK)
Experience Deep bass and and full-range sound Free From distortion Dual band Wi-Fi and support for Bluetooth aptX HD ensures zero skips or delays Group two Pulse MINI 2i's together for a seamless stereo pairing Stream directly from Apple devices with Airplay or ask Siri to play songs & playlists from Apple Music Control music wirelessly with the intuitive BluOS Controller app for iOS, Android, Kindle Fire, and Windows & Mac OS x desktops Works with alexa and Siri allowing you to control and play music hands-free with voice command