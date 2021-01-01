Pull Out Single Handle Kitchen Faucet

Features:This product offers a modern look for your kitchen. Its hose can be pulled out and turn the spiral to any angle for the convenience of dish cleaning.Multiple testing standards compliant. Our faucet is able to pass the stringent tests required by cUPC, NSF372 and NSF61. cUPC is the standard of Uniform Plumbing Code in North America. NSF372 standard guarantees the lead-free water coming out of the faucet, while NSF61 ensures no chemicals having adverse health effect released to the water.Easy Installation and Maintenance. One faucet SNK310MB comes with a deck plate that allows it to be installed with 3-hole countertop or sink. Daily maintenance was also made easy due to the plated surface that passed 24hrs stringent salt spray test.304 Stainless steel construction to ensure long lifespan and rust-freeAs always, Serene Valley Brand offers the best customer service possible. We offer no-question and no-hassle return policy. You can return it and get full refund if you are not satisfied for any reason.Product Type: Single Handle Kitchen FaucetFinish: Matte BlackPrimary Material: Stainless SteelMaterial Details: Plating Material: Stainless SteelResistance Type: Craftsmanship Type: No CraftsmanshipMounting Location: Deck MountedNumber of Installation Holes: 1Number of Installation Holes (Integer): 1Spout Type: Spring NeckSwivel Spout: YesMaximum Flow Rate (GPM): 2.2Sensor Type: No SensorLED Light: Spray Included: YesSpray Type: Pull OutLock Technology: Spray Head Functions: Soft spray;StreamSpray Function Activation: Turn and lockPre-Rinse Spout: YesCompatible with a sprayer: Handles Included: YesNumber of Handles: 1Handle Style: LeverCompatible Handle Part Number: Deck Plate Required: YesDeck Plate Included: YesCompatible Deck Plate Part Number: Drain Assembly Included: NoSoap Dispenser Included: NoCompatible Soap Dispenser Part Number: Water Filtration Included: NoSupply Lines Included: YesType of Supply Lines Included: Hot Water Tank Included: NoPower Supply Required: NoPower Supply Unit Included: Brand Specific Features / Technology: NoSpecific Technology in Product Name: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSpefications:ASME A112.18.2 Compliant: NoUL Listed: NoADA Compliant: YesASSE 1001 Certified: NoASSE 1016 Certified: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGSA Approved: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsNSF/ANSI 61 Certified: NoCSA Certified: NoCALGreen Compliant: NocUL Listed: NoUL 1951 Listed: NoASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1 - 2018: NoVermont Act 193 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoLow Lead Compliant: YesUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: YesCradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: California Water Regulation Compliant: NoDimensions