Home Zone Living Pull Out Drawer Cabinet Organizer – 2-Tier Slide Out Shelves for Optimal Kitchen Storage - Dimensions: 7” W x 20” D - Requires at Least 8.20" Cabinet Opening

Declutter Your Kitchen Cabinets, Maximize Storage Capacity - 2 tier pull out cabinet storage shelves for optimal organization and easy access for all your kitchen accessories Smooth Slide Drawers - Each tier is composed of industrial grade ball bearing gliders for smooth sliding drawers for minimal effort Heavy Duty Frame – Engineered with 4 steel posts for durability and longevity. Supports up to 35 lbs. total (8 lbs. each shelf) Fast and Easy Installation - Included is the installation manual for 5 easy steps and frame mounting guide for an even installation Dimensions - When closed: 7.48" W x 20.00" D x 17.52" H