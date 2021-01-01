From ergo chef
Ergo Chef Pull Apart All-Purpose Kitchen Scissors
The Ergo Chef Pro-Series heavy duty carbon stainless steel kitchen shears, come apart for easy cleaning and include Magnet holder. The blades are 3.375″ long. Key Features: Durable ABS ergonomic grip handle & heavy-duty stainless Steel blades. Bone cutter & Wire Notch, Vegetable Peeler slot in blade, also good for herb stripper, one side wavy edge fish scalier, Bottle Opener, Twist Bottle Opener, and Nut & Lobster Cracker in the middle of the handle, and screwdriver/ lid lifter. A Multiple Purpose Shear that gets many jobs done and a must-have in all kitchens.