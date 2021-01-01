Pulbrough Weighted Fill Water Sand Wheel Patio Resin Free Standing Umbrella Base

This water-filled umbrella base will be a durable base for your patio umbrella. It's constructed of heavy-duty HDPE plastic with weather-resistant UV protection that prevents color from fading and easy to maintain. It can be filled with water, so the plates provide additional weight which can make your patio umbrella stand perfectly in windy conditions. You don't need to worry any puff of wind may disturb your summer relax in the shade.Hole for umbrella pole is less than 2.7" diameter.