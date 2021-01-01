From stof france
STOF France Pul Blanc, Fabric by the Yard
This cotton/polyurethane laminated fabric is waterproof and durable with 5% stretch. This product can be used in making diapers diaper covers wet bags hygiene pads and other applications that require waterproof fabric. Fabric Type: 80% Cotton/20% Polyurethane 59'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 59'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 59'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Machine Wash Cold/Air Dry