The Peanutshell Pug Life Blanket

The Pug Life Blanket from The Peanutshell is the ideal covering for baby for going for walkies, heading to the park, or just hanging out at home. This snuggly blanket is perfect for your little one, featuring cozy soft Gray textured faux fur and a super soft fleece reverse. Appliqued playful pooch in velour is always happy to see your little one. Sweet and playful on its own, but even better when combined with the Pug Life 3pc Bedding Set, this blanket is perfect for a snuggle or for tummy time, day or night.