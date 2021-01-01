From boredkoalas lgbt pillows bisexual pride gift
BoredKoalas LGBT Pillows Bisexual Pride Gift Pug Dog Bisexual Pride Flag Cute LGBTQ Bi Animal Lover Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Grab this Pug Dog Bisexual Pride Flag throw pillow for your bisexual boyfriend or girlfriend! It's the perfect pride gift idea & present for Birthday, LGBT Pride Month, Bi Awareness Week, National Coming Out Day or Civil Rights Protest This cute Pug Dog Bisexual Pride Flag pillow is a perfect gift for Bisexuals, Proud Allies, LGBTQ and Bi men women kids. Show your support for equality and the LGBTQ Community using this bi sexual flag gay bisexuality civil rights couch cushion 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only