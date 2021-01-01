Buy the 17" Puff Ivy Plant in Coiled Rope Planter at Michaels. com. Forever green! That’s what this Ivy plant in coiled rope planter will stay, year after year. Forever green! That’s what this Ivy plant in coiled rope planter will stay, year after year. We’ve taken our best representation of ivy and set it so it’s literally bursting out of this decorated planter. Growing here, there and every which way, this beautiful piece will provide you years of lasting beauty, with nary a drop of water or ray of sun. Buy one for yourself and another as a gift. Silk plants are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic, and are well designed and constructed to be lifelike in appearance. This item will need to be reshaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your artificial plant will look beautiful for years to come; simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed. Details: Green Plant: 17" tall Planter: 7" x 7" Synthetic | 17" Puff Ivy Plant in Coiled Rope Planter By Nearly Natural | Michaels®