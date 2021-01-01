Colorful geometric patterns from the Native American cultures grace the Pueblo Collection. This eccentric collection is the epitome of rustic charm, with its rich, vibrant and warm southwestern colors that truly make each design stand out. Handmade by master craftsman, these rugs offer beauty and durability at a great price. Rich in tactile appeal, this collection offers both luxurious comfort and versatility when working with a variety of decors. Committed to excellence, our team brings together talent, knowledge and passion to create an unparalleled reputation within the home furnishings industry. With a wide assortment of product choice and combinations, We are making it easier than ever for clients to create homes and interior spaces that are honest expressions of their true personalities. Lowe's Pueblo Polyester | PUEPU100200040912