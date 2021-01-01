Publishing Guide : Rainbow Room Publishing (Paperback)

"My best, most honest advice is to finish your manuscript (before or after editing) before reading further. In my experience, the creative/writing process is most difficult when I get too preoccupied with any number of "business-related" questions... Presumably, your end goal is to sell and share as many copies of your work as possible but how do you get the word out? How do you actively (and passively) share and sell it? My aim with this work is to present practical steps, tips, and strategies in a concise and easily digestible manner." Features: - 10 detailed steps for the production, publication, and promotion of your book - worksheets to document your action steps - personal accountability contract to reinforce your commitment to publish your book- free and paid recommended services to produce, publish and promote your book.About the Author Eddie S. Pierce is a Master's of Fine Arts in Creative Writing degree recipient from Chicago State University, home of the world-renowned Gwendolyn Brooks Writing Center and host of the annual Gwendolyn Brooks Writer's Conference. Mr. Pierce considers himself to be primarily a fiction and prose writer but was afforded the opportunity to be published in 95Notes Literary Magazine for poetry and Sage Publishing's Encyclopedia of Identity for an article on the phenomena of "Passing." On Saturday, November 12, 2011, Pierce released his first self-published work, LOVE: Something Infinite and simultaneously launched Rainbow Room Publishing. His second self-published novel, LOVE: From Behind, followed on Sunday, June 30, 2013. The third installment in the series, LOVE Changes, a collection of four short stories which closely explore the perspectives of four characters from the previous two works rounds out the imprint's current offerings. Additionally, the three-time author-publisher is currently producing more titles and pursuing numerous other literary and artistic ventures. Eddie is a native of Chicago, IL.For more information on the author, other titles, Rainbow Room Publishing, LLC or our publishing services visit our website.www.rainbowroompublishing.com