From epic love designs
Epic Love Designs Public Speaking Skills | Funny Speech and Debate Team Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Don't underestimate my public speaking skills. Funny orator gift for a speaker at social engagements or a speech and debate tournament Argue your point for hours at a debating competition with this debater humor present 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only