From nshi
PU Silica Gel Soft Wrist Rest for GH60 64 ID75 KBD75 YMD75 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Typing Balancing (ID80 84)
Advertisement
Package Included: 1x Wrist Rest Please choose the proper size according to the exact size of the wrist as the image shown Silica Gel Wrist can balance your typing set-up, To give you both healthy typing posture and timeless style It's PU outside which is durable. PU with Silica Gel together make the touch feeling not too hard and not too soft. It's better to protect the wrist in reality.