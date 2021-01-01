48" PU Leather Solid Loveseat

Features:Design Style: Mid-Century accent loveseat, simple appearance can be integrated into various decoration styles.Firm and Sturdy: Strong wood frame wrapped by supportive foam and durable PU leather, this loveseat couch offer a great support with weight capacity of 400 lbs.Comfortable seat cushion: Seat cushions filled with high resilience foam and PU leather wadding provide comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you rise.Perfect for Small Space: this 48" x 25.5" x 28" (L x W x H) loveseat has thickened cushion can make you feel comfortable and relaxed when you sit on it in a long time.Product Type: LoveseatDesign: StandardReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Seating Capacity - to Migrate: 2Upholstery Material: Linen BlendUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color: BlueLeg Color: BrownPattern: Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: MDFBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Tufted Cushions: YesToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: Wipe gently with water mixed with detergent.Durability: No Extra ResistanceFire Resistant: NoArm Type: Square ArmSeat Style: Tight seatBack Type: Tufted backAdjustable Lumbar: NoPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoWeight Capacity: 400Weight Capacity Per Seat: 200Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFoam Density: 1.7 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Retro;ScandinavianJoinery: Mattress Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: Component Connector: Cushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Made to Order: NoDouble Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySeating Capacity (SC): 2Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoSCS Certified: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Lacey Act Compliant: NoASTM D4157 - 13(2017) - Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: