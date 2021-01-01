From latitude run
PU Leather Reclining Sofa Set, Classic Sectional Couch Furniture Lounge Chair, Loveseat And Three Seat For Home Or Office (2+3-Seat)
Advertisement
Product Details:Weight & Dimensions:Overall Dimension:75" (L) * 37" (W) *40" (H)Detail Dimension:Please refer to the imagePackage Dimension:?51" (L) * 30" (W) *21" (H)?73" (L) * 30" (W) *21" (H)Package Weight (lb):?134.48 ?165.35Product Weight (lb):?130.07 ?160.94Weight Capacity:300 lbs/seat (136 kg)Assembly Required:About 60 MinutesSpecifications:Upholstery Material:PU LeatherFrame Material:MDFSeat Construction:SpongeRemovable Backrest:NoRemovable Backrest Cover:NoRemovable Cushion:NoRemovable Cushion Cover:NoSet Includes:Loveseat+SofaCountry of Origin:VietnamProduct Warranty:1 YearNotes:Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable errorAll the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display