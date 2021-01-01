PU Leather Mouse Pads Wrist Rest Support and Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad Set for Laptop Computer Mac, Ergonomic Memory Foam, Non-Slip Base Mouse pad, Easy.

?Premium PU Quality & Waterproof?: The keyboard wrist rest pad mouse pad set are made of PU leather. The PU leather is handled with soften process, Smooth, non-irritating touch, more soft and comfortable, easy to clean by wet wipe. Ergonomic Design?: The Top Side with Memory Foam, provides a soothing sensation and relaxation while typing, release the accumulated tension, engineered to prevent injuries of the wrist or hand. Non-Slip Rubber Base?: Mouse and Keyboard wrist rest applies rubber base, which adapts to different desktop, prevent sliding or unwanted movement, and keep your mouse pad stay in place. You can enjoy stable mouse operation during work or game. Durable Design?: Stitched makes the edge smooth, not rolling up or falling apart, more durable and longer hours of use. OPTIMAL SIZE?: Wrist mouse pad(27x22x2.3cm/10.6x8.6x0.9inch), keyboard support mouse pad(42x8.2x2.3cm/16.5x3.2x0.9inch), making this pad set suitable for both man/women, all kind of occasion like working, meeti