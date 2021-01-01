PU leather Loveseat Sofa Couch Small Loveseats Furniture Black Loveseat for Small Spaces Apartment Living Room Furniture(3 Seat,Brown)

Description ✔Complete sofa set includes 1 three seater sofa, 1 loveseat perfect for filling living rooms and seating guests with ample space. While the rectangular-shaped arms round out the design with a Hint of Mid Century Style，adding a tasteful addition to your living space with this beautiful sofa set. ✔Comfortable seat cushion: fine PU Leather material, seat cushions filled with high resilience foam and provide comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you rise. ✔Solid And Durable: wood frame and durable legs make the sofa sets for living room can support largest weight of 300lbs/seat, added stability and durability, can be used for a long time. ✔Modern Modular Sectional: upholstered contemporary sofa design made of soft PU leather can be arranged and reconfigurable in various ways for small or large spacious living areas to accommodate different spaces. ▲Product Details: Weight & Dimensions Overall Dimension 75.2" (L) * 32.5" (D) * 35" (H) Detail Dimension Please refer to the image Weight Capacity 300lbs /Seat (136kg) Assembly Required About 45 Minutes Package Information Dimensions (inch) 45"L*31"W* 26"H Actual Weight (lbs) 104.72 Net Weight (lbs) 90.39 Specification Material PU Leather Cover+Wood Frame+Pocket Spring+Sponge+ Wood Leg Seat Construction Plywood+Pocket Spring+Sponge Set Includes 3-Seater sofa Product Warranty 1 Year Notes Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error All the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display