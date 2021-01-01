Peerless PTT14423 Westchester Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.75 GPM Multi Function Shower Head - Lifetime Limited Warranty Brushed Nickel Showers

Peerless PTT14423 Westchester Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.75 GPM Multi Function Shower Head - Lifetime Limited Warranty Included Components:Multi function shower head with 3 functionsPressure balanced valve trimShower arm5-1/2" tub spoutPeerless PTT14423 Features:Choose Westchester for a balanced, timeless, and modern flair in the bathroomSpray settings include: full body spray, massaging sprayPause feature reduces water to a trickle, giving you space for shaving, lathering and other shower tasks while maintaining your temperature settingsTrim kit only, must order MultiChoice® universal valve separately to complete the unitPull-up diverter tub spoutValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlValve Trim Dimensions: 6-7/8" H x 6-7/8" WRough-in valve sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Shower Head Specifications:Number of Functions: 3Shower Head Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Height: 3"Shower Head Width: 6"Tub Spout Specifications:Tub Spout Reach: 5-1/2"Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tubVariations:PTT14223: Shower OnlyPTT14423 (This Model): Tub and Shower Pressure Balanced Brushed Nickel