Peerless PTT14419 Xander Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Multi Function Shower Head - Lifetime Limited Warranty Brushed Nickel Showers Tub

Peerless PTT14419 Xander Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Multi Function Shower Head - Lifetime Limited Warranty Peerless PTT14419 Features:Covered under Peerless' limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Xander line seamlesslyMulti function shower headPressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off functionDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionADA compliantTrim kit onlyValve Trim Specifications:Valve Trim Dimensions: 6-1/2" H x 6-1/2" WIntegrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsRough-in sold separately - when adding this package to cart compatible valves will be offeredShower Head Specifications:Multi function shower head with 3 spray patternsShower Head Flow Rate (GPM): 1.5 (gallons-per-minute)Shower Head Width: 5-15/16"Tub Spout Specifications:Tub Spout Reach: 6-1/2"Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Brushed Nickel