From troy lighting
Troy Lighting PTL1009 Calabria Single Light 23" Tall Vase Table Lamp Reggio Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Troy Lighting PTL1009 Calabria Single Light 23" Tall Vase Table Lamp Earthy, aged textures and finishes give this shapely set of table lamps extra allure. As decorative accents, they add character as well as an essential layer of light to the spaces they adorn.FeaturesConstructed of ceramicIncludes a linen shade(1) 150 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmed3 Way switchUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Troy Lighting's 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 23"Width: 22"Depth: 22"Shade Height: 11-1/2"Shade Width: 22"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Reggio