Troy Lighting PTL1005 Artifact Single Light 27" Tall Vase Table Lamp Moonstone Lamps Table Lamps
Troy Lighting PTL1005 Artifact Single Light 27" Tall Vase Table Lamp The aptly named Artifact collection presents lamps with shapely, textural abstract forms and complementing shades of fine fabric. Its Moonstone and Graystone finishes give it an earthy vibe, like something exhumed.FeaturesConstructed of ceramicIncludes a linen shade(1) 150 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmed3 Way switchUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Troy Lighting's 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 27"Width: 17-1/4"Depth: 17-1/4"Shade Height: 11-1/4"Shade Width: 17-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Moonstone