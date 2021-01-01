From humminbird
Humminbird PTC U2 Portable Carrying Case Kit | 740157-1
The Humminbird 740157-1 PTC U2 Portable Carrying Case Kit is constructed of quality and durable materials for longevity in marine environments. Includes a 9 Amp Hour gel-cell battery and wall charger and is compatible with the following Humminbird models: HELIX 7 Series, HELIX 5 Series, 100 Series, 300 Series, 500 Series, 600 Series, and 700 Series. This product is designed specifically for use in a marine environment. Humminbird PTC U2 Portable Carrying Case Kit | 740157-1