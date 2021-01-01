From chesapeake bay candle
Chesapeake Bay Candle PT31914-2 Scented Candles, Joy + Laughter (Cranberry Dahila), Medium (2-Pack)
Contains (2) medium jar candles, approximate burn time of 50 hours each The soft colored frosted jar candles allow the light of the flame to shine through when burning Made from a natural soy wax blend and feature self-trimming wicks Our fragrances that are skillfully enhanced with all natural essential oils Designed and poured in the USA, made with ingredients from around the world 100% recyclable in partnership with TerraCycle