Parvez Taj Pt-Wnpw-84-Ww-36 24" X 36" "Orange Striped Sky" Art Print On White Wood

Advertisement
Features:Printed onto professionally-selected wood pieces with UV ink Mounting hardware is pre-installedSigned by artist Parvez TajCertificate of Authenticity affixed to back of pieceSpecifications:Height: 24"Width: 36"Depth: 1-1/2"Medium: UV Resistant Printing InkFrameless: YesDifferent Size Options:PT-WNPW-84-WW-36 (This Model): "Orange Striped Sky" in White Wood, 24" x 36"PT-WNPW-84-WW-45: "Orange Striped Sky" in White Wood, 30" x 45"PT-WNPW-84-WW-60: "Orange Striped Sky" in White Wood, 40" x 60"