Parvez Taj Pt-Sepfash-55-C-30 20" X 30" "Tempted" Art Print On Stretched Canvas

Features:Canvas frame constructed from non-warping woodCanvas is gallery wrapped by a professionalMounting hardware is pre-installedSigned by artist Parvez TajCertificate of Authenticity affixed to back of piecePrinted with UV Ink for color stability and longevitySpecifications:Height: 20"Width: 30"Depth: 1-1/2"Medium: UV Resistant Printing InkFrameless: YesDifferent Size Options:PT-SEPFASH-55-C-18: "Tempted" in Canvas, 12" x 18"PT-SEPFASH-55-C-24: "Tempted" in Canvas, 16" x 24"PT-SEPFASH-55-C-30 (This Model): "Tempted" in Canvas, 20" x 30"PT-SEPFASH-55-C-36: "Tempted" in Canvas, 24" x 36"PT-SEPFASH-55-C-40: "Tempted" in Canvas, 30" x 45"PT-SEPFASH-55-C-60: "Tempted" in Canvas, 40" x 60"