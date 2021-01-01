From parvez taj
Parvez Taj Pt-Bcna-02-Bdw-45 30" X 45" "Sunset Dock" Art Print On Natural Pine Wood
Features:Printed onto professionally-selected wood pieces with UV ink Mounting hardware is pre-installedSigned by artist Parvez TajCertificate of Authenticity affixed to back of pieceSpecifications:Height: 30"Width: 45"Depth: 1-1/2"Medium: UV Resistant Printing InkFrameless: YesDifferent Size Options:PT-BCNA-02-BDW-36: "Sunset Dock" in Natural Pine Wood, 24" x 36"PT-BCNA-02-BDW-45 (This Model): "Sunset Dock" in Natural Pine Wood, 30" x 45"PT-BCNA-02-BDW-60: "Sunset Dock" in Natural Pine Wood, 40" x 60"